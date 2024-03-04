March 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsShipping

Minister to commemorate Cyprus Shipping Registry in Athens

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
shipping minister hadjimanoli
Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanoli

Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis will be conducting visits to Athens and Brussels this week, according to an official announcement by her ministry released on Monday.

The announcement stated that Hadjimanolis will be in Athens on March 5, where the Deputy Ministry of Shipping will host an event commemorating the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Cyprus Shipping Registry.

The gathering will be attended by the maritime community of Greece, a pivotal supporter and contributor to the development of the Cypriot flag.

While in Athens, Hadjimanolis will also hold meetings with shipowners and other local stakeholders of Greece’s maritime community, in order to promote the Cyprus Shipping Registry.

Following her engagements in Athens, the Deputy Minister of Shipping will fly to Brussels, having received an invitation from the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union to participate in a conference on March 8.

The conference will focus on the living conditions of seafarers, addressing critical aspects of their profession.

What is more, during her stay in Brussels, Hadjimanolis will conduct bilateral meetings with other ministers participating in the conference.

The announcement mentioned that this provides her with an opportunity to present Cyprus’ positions on attracting youth to maritime professions and fostering greater inclusion of women in the maritime industry.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Coinbase crashed following Bitcoin (BTC) rally; Optimism (OP) inches toward ATH; NuggetRush (NUGX) turns investor favorite

CM Guest Columnist

University of Cyprus to hold conference on competition law

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Over 4,000 new voters register for upcoming elections

Staff Reporter

Turkey inflation climbs to 67 per cent, putting pressure on central bank

Reuters News Service

Paphos tourism board cautiously optimistic despite challenges

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Dissatisfaction because ‘government set bar so high’

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign