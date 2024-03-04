March 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

MSPS toasts revamped identity, philosophy at new offices

By Press Release04
MSPS Cyprus toasts revamped identity, philosophy at new offices

MSPS Cyprus unveiled MSPS Cyprus logoits new offices and renewed brand identity and philosophy on February 29, 2024, in a convivial evening full of music, in the presence of distinguished guests from Cyprus and abroad. Celebrating at its new premises on Archbishop Makarios III Avenue, in the heart of Nicosia’s business centre, the MSPS event toasted the fresh chapter of the PR agency, with the dynamic motto: “People. Drive. Growth.”

The evening not only marked MSPS Cyprus’ successful, 14-year track record, but also the start of a new era and readiness to meet the challenges of the rapidly-evolving field of public relations, experiential and promotional marketing, while remaining committed to excellence and innovation.

In attendance were local and overseas customers and partners of the company, as well as media representatives, prominent figures and distinguished friends. The evening proved to be a great success, with guests left enthusiastic for future collaborations and upcoming successes of partnering with MSPS Cyprus.

