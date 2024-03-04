March 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two caught attempting to smuggle cigarettes to the UK

By Staff Reporter0196
fags
File photo

The Paphos District Court on Sunday issued four-day remand orders against two people for illegal possession of duty-free goods.

According to  assistant police chief Michalis Nikolaou, the two individuals, aged 26 and 47, arrived at Paphos airport headed for the United Kingdom.

Following a luggage inspection by customs officers, a total of over 3.8kg of tobacco and 119 boxes containing a total of over 23,000 cigarettes were found and confiscated.

The two were arrested for illegal possession of duty-free goods and placed under a four-day house arrest.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus Film Days preparing for 2024 edition

Eleni Philippou

Unrest in Paphos community following attempted theft with assault

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Partial clouds, rains

Staff Reporter

A diamond jubilee of Cyprus’ stagnation

Tom Cleaver

Man arrested for assault and ‘inciting terror’

Staff Reporter

One in three Cypriots ‘is overweight’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign