March 4, 2024

University of Cyprus to hold conference on competition law

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
The University of Cyprus, in collaboration with the Commission for the Protection of Competition, is set to host an event titled “Cyprus Conference on Competition Law: Key Trends and Developments” on Friday, March 8, 2024, from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

According to an announcement released on Monday, the conference is tailored for legal professionals, attorneys, academics, and law students interested in or engaged with competition law and policy.

Its primary objective is to provide a comprehensive overview of the most significant recent developments in competition law.

The announcement noted that distinguished speakers from Cyprus and abroad will contribute their knowledge, experience, and expertise to foster the exchange of ideas and advance scientific dialogue on recent developments in critical areas of competition law.

The keynote speaker for the conference is the Honorary Professor of Law at King’s College of London and King’s Counsel Honoris Causa, Richard Whish.

His focus will be on the latest developments surrounding Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

Additionally, the conference will host the esteemed Judge Anna Markoulli, President of the Second Chamber and Judge of the General Court of the European Union (General Court EU).

Her intervention will address the role played by the courts of the European Union in the evolution of competition law.

Representatives from the Directorate-General for Competition (DG Competition) of the European Commission, along with legal professionals, will assess European Regulation 1/2003, explain the role of competition law in sustainability agreements, and analyse the revised Vertical Block Exemption Regulation (VBER).

The conference will conclude with a discussion among representatives of national competition authorities on mutual areas of interest related to new trends, priorities, and challenges.

The conference, conducted in English, will be open to the public with a limited number of seats available.

For participation inquiries, visit www.ucy.ac.cy/ucyevents. For additional information, interested parties can call 22-894347.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

