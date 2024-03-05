March 5, 2024

Today’s weather: Partial clouds, rains and dust

By Staff Reporter02
mountain rains
File photo

On Tuesday partial clouds may bring isolated rains in the afternoon mainly in the mountains and thin dust will be observed from time to time. Temperatures will rise to 22C inland, 20C on the coast, and 13C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south-easterly to south-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and up to strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough. 

Overnight will be mostly cloudy with rains and possible thunderstorms from the west. On the highest peaks of Troodos snow or sleet may fall. Temperatures will drop to 7C inland, 10C on the coast, and 4C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected. Winds will gradually turn south-westerly to westerly, weak to moderate and locally on the coast up to strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort. The sea will remain slightly rough to rough.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy to overcast, with rains expected, and on the highest peaks of Troodos, snow or sleet is possible. Temperature will drop slightly, but will continue to fluctuate above average for the season.

