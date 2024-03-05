March 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsEducationTech & Science

University of Cyprus hosts informatics day for high school students

By Souzana Psara02
tech technology innovation research cm 4

With the participation of dozens of students, the 15th Informatics Day was successfully held for Middle and High School, Private Education, and Technical School students, from Famagusta, Larnaca, Limassol, and Nicosia.

This event was organised by the Department of Computer Science at the University of Cyprus, on February 24, 2024.

Significantly, Informatics Day was organised in collaboration with the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Sport, and Youth, as well as the Cyprus Computer Society (CCS), demonstrating a strong partnership aimed at fostering educational growth.

Central of the main objective of the Informatics Day was to inform and encourage young men and women to explore educational opportunities in Computer Science.

Additionally, it aimed to enlighten them about the professional prospects this science offers, highlighting the event’s educational and career-oriented focus.

Specifically, the session targeted students who are at the critical stage of choosing their post-high school paths, offering them invaluable guidance and insights.

The conference included a lecture on cutting-edge topics, thereby ensuring that the participants were introduced to the latest advancements in the field.

Furthermore, demonstrations of technological applications developed by students and researchers in the Computer Science Department were showcased, providing practical examples of what can be achieved through study and research in this area.

Moreover, discussions between the students and academics of this department, representatives of the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth, the CCS, the Computer Group of the University of Cyprus, as well as students of the department, were facilitated. These interactions offered a platform for the exchange of ideas and questions, enriching the learning experience.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Swiss National Bank loses $3.6 billion in 2023

Reuters News Service

Santander cuts 320 US jobs in digital shift, according to reports

Reuters News Service

Deposit interest rates decrease in January, according to CBC

Kyriacos Nicolaou

University of Nicosia and Junior Achievement highlight business education

Souzana Psara

Celestyal Cruises and the Cyprus Maritime Academy sign cooperation agreement

Souzana Psara

SEC to decide on Bitcoin ETF Options Trading; Anticipation builds for Dogecoin challenger’s Uniswap debut

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign