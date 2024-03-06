March 6, 2024

Gunfire in Limassol car chase – two injured

A police car chase on Wednesday at Episkopi village ended with an accident on the road in Limassol.

Officers tried to pull over a rental car, with three young individuals. They sped off however and were seen throwing bags out of the window, believed to contain drugs.

According to police, the car chase began in Limassol and ended in Episkopi where the rental crashed with an incoming vehicle.

Two passengers were injured from the second car, which have since been taken to Limassol’s general hospital.

Officers used their service pistols to shoot in the air in an attempt to get the rental vehicle to pull over, to no avail.

The three individuals in the rental were arrested after they were found with a small, unspecified quantity of drugs.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

