March 7, 2024

Justice minister honours fallen officers on Remembrance Day

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis (second from right) during the International Day of Remembrance for fallen officers

Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis on Thursday pledged “unwavering support” to police and firefighters in Cyprus during International Day of Remembrance for fallen officers, celebrated annually on March 7.

“Today we pay tribute to those who gave their lives on the front line of duty for the safety and protection of citizens, paying the ultimate price during times of war and peace,” Hartsiotis said during a ceremony in Nicosia.

He added that the struggle to preserve and secure the rule of law and the safety of people is common worldwide and transcends cultural or ethnic differences.

Addressing the challenges faced by police and firefighters in a rapidly changing social and political scenario, Hartisotis highlighted the importance and difficulty of both roles. He also underlined the state’s responsibility to continue supporting their work.

The ceremony was attended by Police Chief Stelios Papatheodorou, the director general of the justice ministry, Louis Panayi, and the Fire Service chief Nikos Logginos.

Papatheodorou praised the dedication and sacrifice of the police force throughout history, represented by men and women “honouring their oath, uniform and mission by sacrificing their lives for the service and our homeland”.

“Our debt to these people is enormous,” he said.

On his part, Logginos stressed that fallen and missing police officers and firefighters “deserve our utmost respect not only today but every day, as they hold a special place in our individual and collective consciousness”.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

