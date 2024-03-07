March 7, 2024

North begins investigation into fraudulent college

By Tom Cleaver
The north’s higher education standards authority (Yodak) and the Turkish Cypriot police on Thursday launched an investigation into a “higher education institution” which has been linked to a large criminal network.

The investigation is based on the arrest of a Pakistani national in Kioneli last month, who had received €10,000 in exchange for creating a forged student visa.

The “higher education institution” at which his client “studied” was called the “Cyprus Massachusetts Centre of Innovation”.

The Pakistani national is accused of having created forged documents for a fee with the aim of allowing third country nationals to live illegally in the north, and of doing so systematically and in league with others.

There are a total of 39 “higher education institutions” in the north, which operate separately to its 36 universities.

The institutions operate outside Yodak’s competency and are entirely subject to the north’s ‘education ministry’.

According to news website Haber Kibris, there are a total of 10,000 people registered at those institutions, 4,000 of whom are active students. The whereabouts of the other 6,000 people are unknown.

Yodak and the Turkish Cypriot police will now carry out a series of inspections at the premises of the 39 institutions.

