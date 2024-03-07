March 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos man arrested for stealing handbag

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs 08
File photo

A 28-year-old man from Paphos was arrested on suspicion of having stolen a handbag on Wednesday night.

Paphos police’s assistant operations director Michalis Nikolaou said a 30-year-old woman had complained that her bag, which was worth €600 and had €200 in cash inside it, had been stolen.

The man remains in custody.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

‘One man allowed 16 universities in north to open’

Tom Cleaver

Cops catch copper thief

Tom Cleaver

Christodoulides and Annita to speak at EPP conference

Tom Cleaver

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Today’s weather: Isolated rain and storms

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign