March 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teachers to strike over minister’s failure to take a ‘clear stance’

By Rony J. El Daccache01
Education Ministry Jpeg

Teachers from the education ministry’s support programmes are to go on strike on March 21, their branches at Sek and Peo trade unions, announced on Thursday.

“She [Education Minister Athena Michaelidou] has left us with no choice. In the last ten years, employees have suffered labor exploitation, violation of their rights and are experiencing what work was like in the Middle Ages,” they said.

This decision was reached following a conference held by Michaelidou to discuss the recruitment of new employees for the programme.

“She avoided taking a clear stance on the issue and has no interest in hiring new employees,” the trade unions said in a joint statement, adding that Michaelidou stated that she “does not accept any dialogue with a deadline.”

“The minister’s attitude is a waste of time especially as we are getting closer to the end of the school year,” they added.

The strike will take place on March 21 at 11:00 am outside the education ministry.

