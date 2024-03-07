March 7, 2024

The rebirth of luxury hospitality

By Sara Douedari01
The Thalassa Boutique Hotel & Spa welcomes guests to a new era of elegance finds SARA DOUEDARI

The Paphos-based coastal Thalassa Boutique Hotel & Spa is set to redefine the standards of luxury hospitality when it reopens on April 1. After closing its doors for a comprehensive upgrade, this exclusive adults-only hotel (16+) is ready to welcome guests once again, offering a blend of serene seaside relaxation and refined, personalised service. The hotel’s strategic upgrades and thoughtful redesign cater to discerning travellers seeking both comfort and sophistication.

 

A commitment to excellence

The Thalassa Boutique Hotel & Spa has always been synonymous with exclusivity and genuine charm. However, its recent closure provided an opportunity for a transformative upgrade. Now, the hotel showcases a sophisticated architectural style and interior decor, positioning itself at the pinnacle of luxury along the Paphos coast. It has enhanced every aspect of its offering, setting a new benchmark for luxury hospitality and inviting guests to experience an environment where each detail is crafted with care and attention.

 

dom travel a new look roomUpgraded luxury and design

The hotel’s architecture and interiors have been redesigned to harmonise with the natural beauty of its surroundings. The Thalassa Boutique Hotel & Spa stands as a retreat from the hustle of daily life, characterised by calming natural colour schemes and refined, minimalist decor. This commitment to understated, peaceful luxury is evident in the design of the guest rooms and suites, which have been thoughtfully updated to serve as havens of comfort: equipped with plush bedding, contemporary amenities and a harmonious colour palette, these spaces offer guests a stylish setting to relax in. Additionally, every room features wide views of Coral Bay.

Understanding that luxury is as much about personalised experiences as it is about the environment, Thalassa Boutique Hotel & Spa has elevated its service. Staff are dedicated to ensuring that every guest’s stay is as seamless as it is memorable, offering tailored services that cater to individual preferences and desires.

 

Comprehensive offerings

The hotel’s culinary offerings have also undergone a significant transformation. Guests can choose between two exquisite dining options: Ambrosia and Psari, each offering unique culinary experiences. The signature à la carte restaurant now boasts an upgraded menu that celebrates the richness of local ingredients. For leisure and relaxation, the Captain’s Lobby Bar and Ippokambos Beach Bar serve a selection of refreshing beverages in inviting atmospheres.

Recreational facilities include both outdoor and indoor pools, providing year-round swimming options. At the heart of the Thalassa Boutique Hotel & Spa’s renewal is the exclusive Anagenisis Spa. Recognised as one of Cyprus’ leading wellness retreats, the spa has been redesigned to offer a comprehensive range of services including massages, facial and body treatments, sauna, steam bath and hydromassage. All services are designed to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul. For those looking to stay active, a tennis court, a fully equipped gym, and an aerobics room are available. These amenities cater to all levels of fitness and provide guests with multiple options to keep up with their exercise routines during their stay.

 

dom travel new look living roomExploration and adventure

The Thalassa Boutique Hotel & Spa is just a 15-minute drive from Paphos town centre, serving as an ideal starting point to the rich cultural and natural landscapes of the region. Located within easy reach of Unesco World Heritage archaeological sites and the picturesque Paphos harbour, the hotel offers guests the opportunity to explore the historical and scenic wonders of the region. For those seeking adventure, the golden beaches and crystal-clear waters of Coral Bay provide great opportunities for water sports, boat trips and leisurely strolls along the shore.

 

copy of 082 thalassa indoor poolA leading name in hospitality

As a proud member of Leptos Calypso Hotels, the Thalassa Boutique Hotel & Spa is committed to upholding the highest standards of hospitality and service. This commitment is evident in every aspect of the hotel’s operation, from the highest attention to detail in the design and amenities to the personalised care and service offered to each guest.

As the Thalassa Boutique Hotel & Spa reopens its doors, it invites guests to rediscover the essence of tranquility and luxury in one of the Mediterranean’s most enchanting settings. Whether seeking a romantic getaway, a wellness retreat, or a sanctuary by the sea, the hotel promises an escape that transcends the ordinary, offering memories that will last a lifetime.

 

For further information or reservations, visit thalassa.com.cy.

