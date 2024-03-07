March 7, 2024

Today's weather: Isolated rain and storms

‘Stinky Thursday’s’ weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with isolated rain and even isolated storms expected mostly during the afternoon.

The rain and storms are mostly forecast to hit inland, but precipitation is also possible in the south and east of the island.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 21 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 10 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Winds are expected to be strong, up to five on the Beaufort scale, carrying barbecue smoke mostly in a north-westerly direction.

Low clouds are expected to persist through the evening and overnight, with temperatures set to drop to seven degrees Celsius inland, 12 degrees Celsius on the western coast, 10 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and two degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Frost is expected to form in the mountains overnight.

The cloudy weather will continue through Friday, with isolated storms expected. It is possible that snow will fall on the highest peaks of the Troodos mountain range.

Over the weekend, isolated rain and clouds are expected to persist.

