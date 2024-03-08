March 8, 2024

Cyprus sees sharp rise in fresh produce prices in February

The price of fresh vegetables saw a substantial increase of 26.5 per cent in February, when compared to the previous month, according to a report by the Cyprus Consumer Association released this week.

Furthermore, a notable surge of 15.7 per cent was observed during the same period in overall vegetable prices, while potato prices increased by 6.81 per cent. Fresh fruit prices experienced a modest increase of 3.78 per cent.

Other noteworthy increases were recorded in the prices of meat products (7.64 per cent), chocolate (6.97 per cent), and men’s clothing and footwear (6.06 per cent).

At the same time, minor reductions were observed in the prices of various products, with the most significant being cutlery and silverware (6.52 per cent) and non-olive edible oils (4.55 per cent).

A decrease was also noted in the price of electricity, down by 2.1 per cent compared to January 2024.

In comparison to the previous year, a substantial increase is observed in the price of olive oil, rising by 54.34 per cent.

Similarly, the price of fresh vegetables is also up by 26.55 per cent, and fresh fruit prices increased by 23.36 per cent.

The most notable decreases in February 2024, compared to the same month last year, are evident in the prices of non-olive edible oils (18.55 per cent), sugar (13.06 per cent), footwear for infants and children (8.25 per cent), and liquid fuels by 8.03 per cent.

Finally, the association said that “it’s important to note that the comparisons presented were made against January 2023”.

Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

