March 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Duty-free tobacco products found at Limassol mini market

By Staff Reporter04
File photo

Limassol police found over 4.5 kilos of duty-free tobacco and boxes of cigarettes at a local mini market.

The investigation was carried out following information that the owner of the store was supplying tobacco products from the north.

During the search at the store, in the presence of the 32-year-old owner, 11 boxes of cigarettes, a quantity of hookah tobacco weighing 4 kilos and 250 grams, and a quantity of tobacco for handmade cigarettes weighing 450 grammes were found.

The tobacco products were confiscated as evidence and transferred to the offices of the Customs Department in Limassol.

Following the inspection by competent officials, it was found that the products were untaxed. The case is being investigated by the Customs Department.

