March 8, 2024

Okypy extends state hospital hours

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo

The State Health Services (Okypy) has made a significant move to enhance accessibility to healthcare services by adjusting the operating hours of state hospitals.

According to a statement released by the organisation on Friday, the adjustment now allows for appointments and medical interventions to take place in the afternoon.

“Under the framework of its ongoing efforts to ensure timely access to quality healthcare, Okypy has implemented changes aimed at streamlining the appointment process and improving patient convenience,” the statement said.

“These changes come as part of a broader long-term strategic plan aimed to optimise healthcare delivery in the country.

Specialist doctors affiliated with Okypy are now available to serve patients daily at the organisation’s eight hospitals, eliminating waiting lists and offering readily available appointments, even during afternoon hours.”

According to Okypy, booking appointments have been simplified, with patients able to schedule their visits either by phone or through the organisations’s website.

“By submitting a request online, people can expect a prompt response from Okypy staff within 48 hours to arrange their appointments. Alternatively, appointments can also be made via telephone using the provided contact numbers,” the statement explained.

For more information about Okypy’s services, hospitals, health centres, mental health facilities and staff, detailed information is available on the organisation’s website at www.shso.org.cy.

The phone numbers of all state hospitals are listed below:

Nicosia general hospital – 22603000

Archbishop Makarios III hospital – 22405000

Limassol general hospital – 25801100

Larnaca general hospital – 24800500

Famagusta general hospital – 23200000

Paphos general hospital – 26803100

Troodos hospital – 25806700

Polis Chrysochous hospital – 26821800

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

