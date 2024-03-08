March 8, 2024

Paphos man arrested for burglaries

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Police arrested a 29-year-old man in Paphos, after he was found with a knife and burglary tool, authorities said on Friday.

The man was arrested on Thursday evening, after a patrol car spotted him walking with a knife and items used to break into buildings.

Police said that the individual had been arrested for break-ins and burglaries in the past, and that he had been known to authorities.

During questioning the man reportedly admitted to attempting to conduct burglaries in the area.

Police arrested him and are continuing their investigations.

 

