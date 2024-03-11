Today’s weather: Clear and mild

March 11, 2024

By Staff Reporter
Monday will be mostly clear with temperatures rising to 22C in the interior, 20C on the coast, and 13C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Overnight will continue clear with temperatures dropping to 7C inland, 10C the coast, and 5C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, while Wednesday and Thursday will continue mostly clear with some clouds expected.

Temperatures will gradually rise through Wednesday and dropping slightly on Thursday, fluctuating above  average for the season.

