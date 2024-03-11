March 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Underage teen found driving

By Jonathan Shkurko00
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΛΗΣΤΕΙΑ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΥ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ
File photo

An underage driver, accompanied by another minor, was apprehended by Game wardens on Saturday in a rural area of Argaka, in the Paphos district, while, in a separate incident, a 47-year-old speeding taxi driver was found by the police to be driving under the influence of drugs, a spokesman said on Monday.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, members of the Game Fund at around 11am on Saturday noticed a vehicle moving suspiciously close to the village of Argaka, raising suspicions of illegal hunting activities.

When the vehicle was eventually stopped for checks, it was found it was driven by a 15-year-old with a 13-year-old passenger.

The two minors were then taken to the police station, where their parents were called to collect them.

Nicolaou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that investigations are ongoing to determine under what circumstances the vehicle came into their possession.

The owner of the vehicle is the father of one of the two, and also bears responsibility for the use of the vehicle and will face criminal charges.

Meanwhile, on Sunday around 4.10pm, traffic police officers stopped a taxi driver exceeding the speed limit.

According to Nicolaou, the driver was driving at 80 kilometres per hour instead of the permitted 65. The 47-year-old driver underwent a drug test and tested positive.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Five arrested for illegal stay in Paphos

Jonathan Shkurko

Christodoulides to meet UN envoy Holguin

Iole Damaskinos

REALTYon: No. 1 Cyprus property event returns bigger and better

CM Guest Columnist

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Apply for postgraduate studies at University of Cyprus

CM Guest Columnist

Aid ship to Gaza delayed, expected to sail ‘within hours’

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign