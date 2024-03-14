March 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EuropeRussiaUkraineWorld

France’s Macron says Europe must be ready for war if it wants peace

By Reuters News Service01
ukrainian serviceman fire a d 30 howitzer towards russian troops at a position in a front line in kherson region
Ukrainian servicemen of the 126th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade fire a D-30 howitzer towards Russian troops at a position in a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson region, Ukraine, March 12, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday Europe should prepare for war if it wants peace, calling President Vladimir Putin’s Russia an adversary that would not stop in Ukraine if it defeated Kyiv’s troops in the two-year old conflict.

Macron caused controversy last month after he said he could not rule out the deployment of ground troops in Ukraine in the future, with many leaders distancing themselves from that while others, especially in eastern Europe, expressed support.

“If Russia wins this war, Europe’s credibility will be reduced to zero,” Macron said in a television interview.

He said it was important for Europe not to draw red lines, which would signal weakness to the Kremlin and encourage it to push on with its invasion of Ukraine. He refused to give detail on what a deployment to Ukraine might look like.

“I have reasons not to be precise,” he said. “I’m not going to give (Putin) visibility.”

He said France would never initiate an offensive against Russia, and that Paris was not at war with Moscow, despite the fact that Russia had launched aggressive attacks against French interests in and outside France.

“Russia is an adversary,” he said, declining to call it an enemy.

Macron said Ukraine was in a “difficult” situation on the ground and that stronger support from allies was necessary.

He also said he hoped that the time would come one day to negotiate peace with a Russian president “whoever it might be”, for the first envisaging the possibility of Putin no longer being in charge in Russia.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

SpaceX Starship disintegrates after completing most of third test flight

Reuters News Service

Schumer: Israel needs ‘significant course corrections’ for peace

Reuters News Service

UK redefines extremism after rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims

Reuters News Service

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA to headline Glastonbury

Reuters News Service

Ukraine calls Russia’s election on occupied territories null and void

Reuters News Service

Kremlin says Putin’s comments on nuclear weapons did not constitute a threat to use them

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign