March 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol man arrested in child pornography case

By Nikolaos Prakas00
A 40-year-old Limassol resident was arrested as a suspect in a child pornography case, police said on Friday.

According to police, the electronic crime unit discovered the suspect was allegedly involved in exchanging messages with pictures and videos of minors.

The man was also allegedly a part of groups that traffic child pornography.

During investigations, police received testimony against the 40-year-old man, who was arrested on Friday afternoon, after authorities received a warrant.

Police seized a tablet and mobile phone, following investigations at his home.

