March 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Limassol’s Frederick University to host 2024 Youth Tech Fest

By Press Release02
Youth Tech Fest 2024 at Limassol's Frederick University

Frederick University is co-organising the second Youth Tech Fest Cyprus 2024, a celebration of children’s passion for Technology, Innovation and Creativity.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, between 9am-4.30pm, at the University’s Limassol campus, offering a range of exciting activities, interactive workshops, masterclasses and shows for children and young enthusiasts in areas such as Robotics, Gaming, Woodworking, XR/VR, science shows, cubing competitions and fun science. Esteemed academics, programmers, engineers and qualified scientists will guide participants through the various activities.

Acknowledging the importance of promoting digital literacy and preparing citizens for a technology-driven society, the Youth Tech Fest seeks to encourage more and more children and young people to engage in the fields of ESTEAM (Entrepreneurship, Science, Technology, Art and Mathematics). The aim of the event is to offer equal opportunities for all children and young people, regardless of socio-economic status, gender and background.

For example, schoolgirls aged 14-19 will have the chance to participate in a Girls Go Circular workshop, an educational programme focusing on developing digital skills and exploring the circular economy. The workshop is organised by Junior Achievement Cyprus and Frederick University, aiming to address the underrepresentation of girls in the digital and green sectors in Europe, and is one of many actions that are organised in the framework of the University’s campaign “To all women and girls: Join the Journey in Technology and Engineering”. The University will also offer workshops developed by its Robotics Academy and showcase the single-seated Formula type racing car developed by students of Frederick University Formula Racing Team.

The festival invites all schools of primary and secondary education in Cyprus not only to participate in its activities, but also to submit projects of their students, which are multi-disciplinary and relate to the ESTEAM fields. All projects will be nominated in the Festival’s Open Competition, and receive a well-deserved acknowledgement during the Youth Tech Award Ceremony.

Another important part of the Youth Tech Fest is the Youth Tech Summit, where leading speakers share insights and best practices in Educational Technology, both locally and internationally. The Summit provides a platform for educators, educational leaders, policy-makers, academics, and teacher trainers to network, share best practices and embrace successes in developing creative thinkers of the future.

“We are delighted to co-organise this year’s Youth Tech Fest. In the realm of ESTEAM fields, where Entrepreneurship, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics converge, innovation thrives,” commented Natassa Frederickou, President of Frederick University Council.

“Fostering inclusivity and unlocking the full potential of talent are vital in driving progress and shaping a sustainable future. That’s why we’ve incorporated activities that cultivate sustainability competences and help participants develop digital, technological and entrepreneurial skills with an emphasis on the circular economy. Initiatives like this are crucial in nurturing a generation of changemakers amidst the green and digital transition, which is poised to reshape the job market dramatically.”

Youth Tech Fest initiative Founder Sean Alimov expressed his own anticipation for the event. “We are excited to once again gather some of the most talented and curious young minds from both Cypriot and foreign backgrounds, their parents and guardians, dedicated educators and the policy makers and representatives of forward-thinking businesses for the celebration of children’s passion for creativity, technology and innovation,” he said.

“We strongly believe in the importance of the ongoing education particularly in the area of ESTEAM as it provides our children with highly-demanded skills and know-how to pursue careers that involve innovation and change. Limassol is considered to be the tech and shipping hub of Cyprus and we are delighted to be partnering with Frederick University to host the second edition of the Youth Tech Fest in such a vibrant city.”

The event is to be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth.

Admission to all Festival activities is free.

For more information, please visit the official website of Youth Tech Fest Cyprus 2024, where schools can also register to submit their students’ projects for the Open Competition.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Open Chess Championship culminates in award ceremony

Press Release

Ookla recognises Epic as Cyprus’ fastest fixed internet network

Press Release

Hellenic rolls out new fixed-deposit offering

Press Release

Wall Gallery artist’s works to adorn Oncology Centre

Press Release

Celestyal revamps fleet’s specialty dining options

Press Release

AMC rated most-trusted health centre eighth year running

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign