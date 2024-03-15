March 15, 2024

Met office warns of ‘localised rain’ on Green Monday

The Met Office on Friday warned that Green Monday may be hit with “localised rain” around Cyprus.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Met Office spokesman Panagiotis Georgiou said the rain may impact “the coasts, inland and the mountains.”

He added, “we are not expecting great storms or particularly heavy rain, but intermittent showers throughout the day in different locations.”

“Maybe there will also be some places where no rain will fall,” he said, adding that meteorologists will be able to draw a clearer picture on Saturday.

 

