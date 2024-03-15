March 15, 2024

President says with political will Cyprus talks can recommence

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Maria Holguin at a previous meeting with President Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday that with political will the goal of resuming Cyprus talks can be reached.

Christodoulides was commenting on the Cyprus problem and the visit of UN personal envoy Maria Holguin at an event for refugee women.

He added that Holguin, who is currently on her second round of contacts, will return to Cyprus in April.

Asked whether during his meeting on Saturday with Holguin, he would seek to learn about the methodology she will follow, and asked if there were any reports that the UN would wait until the municipal elections in Turkey were completed before initiating any possible process, the president said that “no, the second question was not discussed in relation to when the UN would wait”.

“I will be meeting on Saturday with Mrs. Holguin, who leaves on Sunday. So, it is probably the last meeting in this round of the visit. She will come back to Cyprus in April after visiting a number of European capitals of EU member states and Brussels,” he said.

The president said that “all this time I have been in telephone contact with Mrs. Holguin, tomorrow we will have the opportunity to inform me about the results of her contacts, to exchange views”.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

