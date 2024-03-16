March 16, 2024

Aid ship’s cargo successfully unloaded in Gaza

By Tom Cleaver013
the open arms vessel carrying aid sails off the shore of gaza, as seen from central gaza strip
The Open Arms vessel carrying aid sails off the shore of Gaza

The almost 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid transported from Cyprus to Gaza on the ship the Open Arms have been successfully unloaded in Gaza, the Cypriot government said on Saturday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), foreign ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis said the unloading of cargo from the ship had been “completed successfully”, and that the Open Arms is now expected to return to Cyprus.

The ship left from the port of Larnaca on Tuesday before being visible off the coast of Gaza all day on Friday, and eventually being unloaded.

Deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou had told the Cyprus Mail on Friday that the plans were to leave the aid on a floating platform which travelled with the ship. That floating platform was to be brought ashore by the Israelis.

Meanwhile, in Larnaca, a second ship named the Jennifer was due to set sail for Gaza on Friday but has also been delayed.

Juan Camilo of coordinating charity the World Central Kitchen posted a video to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in the early hours of Saturday morning, showing cargo being loaded onto the Jennifer.

Gotsis told CNA that the ship is now expected to leave either on Saturday or on Sunday.

On Friday, World Central Kicthen founder Jose Andres had said the ship’s arrival would be evidence of “the power of heart, humanitarianism, and action.”

He said there will be “millions of meals for Gaza” delivered via the corridor.

The Amalthea project, the name given to Cyprus’ humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza. was also the focus of a discussion between President Nikos Christodoulides and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a phone conversation that took place on Friday.

The Netherlands is among the countries that have expressed interest in participating in the project.

During their conversation, Christodoulides briefed Rutte on the developments regarding the maritime corridor and the ongoing efforts to send humanitarian aid from Cyprus to Gaza.

According to government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis, Rutte conveyed his government’s interest in participating in the project, as well as the Netherlands’ desire and intention to assist the initiative through technical support.

Rutte added that for this purpose representatives of the Dutch government will visit Cyprus next Tuesday.

image
