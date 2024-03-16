March 16, 2024

Paphos colour park nearly complete

Paphos mayor Phaedonas Phaedonos at the Park of Colours, signing the agreement granting the municipality a license for the full management of the park.

Paphos’ Park of Colours is nearing completion, according to the town’s mayor Phaedonas Phaedonos, who on Friday said it would “integrate seamlessly into the urban infrastructure”.

With a total construction and equipment cost of approximately €3.6 million, the park’s funding was provided entirely by the Paphos municipality.

During a ceremony held at the park, Phaedonos signed the agreement granting the municipality a license for the full management of the park. The contract stipulates a monthly usage fee of €1,505 plus VAT, valid for seven years with the option of renewal for another seven.

The contract resulted from an open-public auction conducted by the municipality, encompassing the license for the entire park’s facilities, including a cafeteria, three sports areas, a climbing wall, toilets, changing rooms, a playground, a skate park, a tennis court, a parking area, and communal spaces.

The Paphos Colour Park, viewed from above.

The licensee will undertake the obligation of maintaining and, when necessary, upgrading the entire park while retaining the right to commercially profit from the cafeteria, sports areas, and climbing wall.

Addressing the ceremony, Phaedonos highlighted the significance of the Park of Colours, adding that it is the largest of its kind in Cyprus, covering approximately 32,000 square meters.

“With its abundant greenery and diverse facilities, the park enriches the city’s urban infrastructure and enhances residents’ recreational opportunities, contributing to their quality of life,” the mayor said.

“It will also provide visitors with a sense of seclusion and tranquillity, despite its central location, owing to its extensive area, morphology, and landscaping.”

The event program included a brief presentation of the project by representatives of the architectural design team, Panagiotis Polemitis, George Onisiforou, and Eleftherios Vomvolakis.

Speaking after the mayor, the head of the park’s design team Panayiotis Polemitis described it as “one of the most organised in Cyprus”.

He added that the park also features a small amphitheatre for hosting various cultural events.

