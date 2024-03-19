March 19, 2024

Altamira offering 300+ plots from €2 per square metre

If you’re looking for the best time to make your next investment move in the real-estate market, the time is right! Thanks to Altamira Real Estate’s new campaign, with over 300 parcels of land available at the most unbeatable prices on the market, you now have a golden opportunity.

The land parcels chosen by the company’s sales team are being offered at prices not exceeding €2 per square metre, and are exempt from VAT on purchase.

These are highly tempting offers, with entire agricultural parcels from every corner of Cyprus, at prices starting as low as €1,000. Standout options in particular are plots in Kalopanagiotis and Lythrodontas in the Nicosia district, Lefkara and Choirokoitia in the Larnaca district, Pachna and Omodos in the Limassol district, and Kathikas and Yolou in the Paphos district.

The selected properties are ideal for investment, cultivation, as well as for alternative uses such as construction of agricultural storage facilities and installation of renewable energy systems. In addition, they are close to all kinds of services and amenities, offer excellent access and are ready for immediate use.

The public can browse the selected properties by visiting www.altamirarealestate.com.cy to find the parcel perfectly meeting their needs. The range is so wide any interested buyer can find a suitable property.

The campaign runs for three weeks and openings will take place every Tuesday. The first opening of offers will take place on Tuesday,  March 19, 2024, at 10am.

Under the terms of the campaign, the listed property prices are reserved, so interested parties have the chance to claim the property of their choice by submitting offers equal to, or greater than, the listed price.

Please note that offers lower than the advertised price will be automatically rejected. The property will be awarded to the highest bidder. Interested parties are invited to submit their bids online.

