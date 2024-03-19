March 19, 2024

Christodoulides meets Curtis Reid

Nikos Christodoulides with Curtis Reid

President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday evening met with the head of the United States’ National Security Council Curtis Reid.

No statements were made after the meeting/

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos is also set to meet Reid on Wednesday morning.

He will also have separate meetings with the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy and the United Nations’ humanitarian aid and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag.

