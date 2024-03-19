March 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North rules out amnesty for fake diplomas

By Tom Cleaver04
nazim cavusoglu meclis
File photo: Nazim Cavusoglu

The north’s ‘education minister’ Nazim Cavusoglu on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of granting an amnesty for those who obtained fake diplomas but did not use them.

Speaking in ‘parliament’, he said such a thing would “not be possible”, and that his ‘ministry’ “will not stand by those who did wrong, and we have no intention of making concessions in this area.”

He added that the ‘government’ and the opposition share the same opinion on the matter, and that they hope to “clean up the bad apples” in the north’s higher education sector.

Additionally, he said, his ‘ministry’ is considering handing over fake diplomas to the police so prosecutions for forgery can be made.

Earlier in ‘parliament’, opposition party CTP ‘MP’ Sila Usar Incirli had said it is a “fact” that the north’s higher education accreditation authority (Yodak) “is incapable of supervising higher education.”

She added that it is imperative that urgent measures be taken, and that no time should be wasted.

She called on the ‘government’ to take steps to solve the problems faced by the north’s higher education system and said they “affect every aspect of our country.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Christodoulides meets Curtis Reid

Staff Reporter

Two more arrests after building site attack

Tom Cleaver

MPs hear LNG grant could be lost

Elias Hazou

Larnaca calls for greater police roll after graffiti appears

Jonathan Shkurko

Govt given 15 days to decide who will run marinas

Tom Cleaver

Tatar’s bodyguard ‘lost phone on way to police station’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign