March 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest suspects in Paphos house burglary

By Staff Reporter01
File photo

Police on Monday arrested two persons for a case residential burglary and theft, committed on October 15, last year.

According to a statement from the police the arrests concern a 37-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, who were taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

The case concerned the burglary of a residence in Paphos during which various items were stolen, including gold and jewelry.

Some of the gold and jewelry were identified by their owner after publication of photos by the police on March 15, 2024.

The gold and jewellery were found in the home of the two persons on March 11 and they were initially arrested for the crime of illegal possession of property and subsequently re-arrested.

Paphos CID continues the investigation.

