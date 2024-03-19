March 19, 2024

Today’s weather: Isolated rains, strong winds

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and isolated rains are expected mainly in the afternoon hours with the possibility of a storm, mainly in the south. Temperatures will rise to 23C inland, 21C on the coast and 12C in the higher mountains. Winds will be south- to north-westerly, moderate to strong, up to 5 Beaufort, and transiently, very strong, up to 6 Beaufort. The sea will be rough.

Overnight will be mostly clear with temporarily increased clouds. Temperatures will drop to 9C in the interior, to 15C on the west coast, 12C on the remaining coasts and to 4C in the higher mountains, frost is expected. Winds will blow south-westerly to north-westerly, moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and transiently strong on the coast, up to5 Beaufort. The sea will remain rough.

Wednesday bring local rains and isolated storms while on Thursday and Friday the weather will be overcast at at times with afternoon rains, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will fluctuate at the same levels, remaining slightly above average for the season.

