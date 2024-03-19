March 19, 2024

Unprecedented heavy hail hit Nicosia overnight

By Staff Reporter063
rain fregkeskos kekkou ormidiaweb
File photo: Fragkeskos Kekkou

Fire crews were working into the early hours of Tuesday after heavy rains and hail struck the island mainly in the municipalities of Tseri, Latsia, Lakatamia and Strovolos.

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC, services spokesman Andreas Kettis said that one basement in Strovolos had been covered in a thick layer of hail and crews needed to use an excavator to remove it.

The heavy hail and rainfall lasted about 20 to 30 minutes but caused a large spate of incidents.

According to the spokesman, the number of calls received on Monday night reached 78 while 20 crews were at work until 2am responding to incidents involving flooding and opening of drain pipes.

The crews included 13 from the fire service, two from the volunteer organisation Support Cy, two from the civil defense, two from Etea and a team from the voluntary organization Pavlos. Members of the Nicosia district staff were also recalled from leave to assist.

Police were also notified of problems caused by a large amount of water on Limassol Avenue while there were also several stuck vehicles and damage.

 

