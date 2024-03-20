March 20, 2024

Consumer Alert: Unregulated food is being sold online

Food products are sold online which have been produced at uninspected facilities, warned the consumer protection service and health services of the health ministry on Wednesday.

In a joint announcement, the two services draw consumers’ attention to the potential risks associated with purchasing food items from sources lacking proper regulatory oversight.

Food products such as pastries, catering items, honey, jams, spoon sweets, and olive oil, are being marketed on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, as well as through websites.

These products have been produced at facilities that have not undergone inspection by competent authorities, raising concerns about their quality and safety.

Consumers are urged to exercise caution when buying food online and to verify the registration status of businesses selling these products. It is essential to ensure that these businesses are listed in the registry maintained by the Health Services and to request their registration certificate as proof of compliance with regulatory standards.

Furthermore, consumers are advised to carefully inspect product labelling before making a purchase. Food producers are required by law to adhere to specific labelling regulations, including providing information on ingredients, allergens, and the manufacturer’s name and address. This information should be available to consumers before their purchase.

In light of these concerns, consumers are encouraged to report any instances of suspicious food sales online to the competent authorities or contact the consumer line at 1429.

