March 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsCyprus by the NumbersProperty

Cyprus construction material prices fall

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
cyprus business now property real estate construction 3

Cyprus’ Construction Materials Index experienced a decrease of 2.23 per cent during the first two months of 2024, when compared to the same bimonthly period from the previous year, reflecting a moderation in material prices within the construction sector.

According to a report released on Wednesday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), in February, the Index stood at 116.95 units, with 2021 being set as the base year, with a value of 100 units. This marks a decrease of 0.06 per cent compared to the previous month.

In comparison with the same month of the previous year, the index recorded a decrease of 2.21 per cent. This marks the seventh consecutive month of annual decline.

According to Cystat, significant reductions were recorded in the category of metal products, reaching 8 per cent, while products made of wood, insulation materials, chemicals, and plastics recorded a decrease of 0.73 per cent.

Conversely, minor increases were noted in minerals by 1.22 per cent, mineral products by 0.54 per cent, and electromechanical goods by 0.35 per cent.

The monthly Construction Materials Price Index illustrates the evolution of the cost of materials borne by contractors.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Small businesses can receive up to €400K, grant scheme specifies

Souzana Psara

Fed’s rate-cut confidence likely shaken but not yet broken by inflation

Reuters News Service

Swedish visitor declared Ayia Napa tourism ambassador

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Bank of Cyprus rewards shareholders with generous cash dividend

Kyriacos Nicolaou

The paradox of perfect company culture

Souzana Psara

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign