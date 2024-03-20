March 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus falls four places in World Happiness Report

By Tom Cleaver00
Cyprus has fallen four places to 50th in this year’s annual World Happiness Report, which was released on Wednesday.

The report includes data from 143 countries across the globe, with Cyprus having fallen in the rankings for a second successive year, having ranked as high as 41st place two years ago.

This year’s report also focused on age demographics, with people in Cyprus aged below 30 years old ranked as the 51st happiest on the planet.

Cyprus’ elderly are unhappier than its youth, too, with people on the island aged above 60 years old ranked as the 57th happiest on the planet and scoring significantly lower.

In fact, Cyprus’ youth are the happiest age cohort in the country, while its elderly are its least happy, according to the report.

The island’s young people being happier than their elders holds true despite the fact that Cyprus ranks 109th in the report in terms of changes in happiness between 2010 and 2023.

Finland ranked as the world’s happiest country for the fourth consecutive year, while Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden made up the rest of the top four.

Cyprus did rank higher than both Greece and Turkey, which placed in 64th and a lowly 98th respectively.

Afghanistan is the least happy country on Earth according to the report, while Lebanon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, and the Congo rounded off the bottom five.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

