March 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Lieutenant colonel arrested in north’s fake diploma scandal

By Tom Cleaver02
uni 2

A lieutenant colonel from the ‘TRNC security forces command’ was arrested in connection with the ongoing “fake diploma scandal”, it emerged on Wednesday.

The lieutenant colonel appeared in court on Wednesday morning and was remanded in custody for two days, with the Turkish Cypriot police believing the doctorate he obtained from the now-infamous Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KSTU) to be forged.

Meanwhile, Yeni Duzen surmised that the mobile telephone which Ersin Tatar’s bodyguard Serif Avcil claimed to have “lost on the way to the police station” while being arrested on Friday may be located inside Tatar’s official residence in northern Nicosia.

The newspaper said it is unclear whether police have performed a search of Tatar’s official residence.

Avcil remains in custody, having received a six-day remand on Tuesday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

7,500 new voters registered for June’s elections

Tom Cleaver

EAC fined €28,000 for worker death

Tom Cleaver

Valuable tools stolen

Rony J. El Daccache

Man arrested after using fake credit card

Staff Reporter

Swedish visitor declared Ayia Napa tourism ambassador

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Restoration of historical aqueduct complete

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign