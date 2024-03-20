March 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Piano trio to tour Paphos, Limassol and Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00
theodoridis gyarfas yerolatsitisweb

Α series of concerts with three exceptional musicians from Cyprus, Greece and Hungary will tour three cities presenting original compositions. Audiences in Paphos, Limassol and Nicosia can enjoy unique musical evenings in early April.

Grigoris Theodoridis (double bass), Attila Gyárfás (drums) and Christos Yerolatsitis (piano) will reunite after almost a decade for a special series of concerts in Cyprus and Greece. The programme will include original compositions from Grigoris’ debut album Green of Silence and newly composed music by Christos. The band will perform in an acoustic setup honouring the legendary piano trio sound.

The concert series will commence from Technopolis 20 in Paphos on April 5, followed by a performance at Cornaro Art Center in Limassol on April 6 and ending at the Windcraft Music Centre in Nicosia on April 7.

Greek double bassist Grigoris has been seriously involved in music since an early age and already in his teenage years he decided to immerse himself in jazz and improvisational music. At the age of 17, he moved to Athens and studied jazz and classical double bass before moving to the Netherlands to study jazz performance at the Royal Conservatory in The Hague. Since 2017 he has travelled and played music all over the world, at festivals in Europe as well as at jazz venues in New York, Tokyo, Shanghai, London, Copenhagen and elsewhere. These days, he lives in Athens where he has established himself on the Greek Jazz scene.

Attila is a Hungarian drummer and composer primarily focusing on free improvisation and on researching the tonal possibilities of the drum set. He has appeared on over 20 records and has performed at a great number of major venues and festivals. He is also the co-founder of several groups and is a member of an experimental folk-jazz band.

The Cypriot musician of this trio is jazz pianist Christos. He trained in the post-bop tradition for which he has a deep appreciation, and which remains a big part of his musical persona. Christos was formally trained in The Netherlands and throughout his career has collaborated with artists such as Erik Truffaz, Gilad Atzmon, Benjamin Herman, Simon Righter, Eef van Breen, Ranjit Barot, Sabir Khan, John Marshall, Masa Kamaguchi, Horacio Fumero, Amos Hoffman and more. Now, he will share the stages of his island with two exceptional musicians to present unforgettable music nights.

 

Piano Trio

Concert series with Grigoris Theodoridis (double bass), Attila Gyárfás (drums), and Christos Yerolatsitis (piano). April 5. Technopolis 20, Paphos. April 6. Cornaro Art Center, Limassol. April 6. Windcraft Music Centre, Nicosia. 7pm. €12-15. Tel: 7000-2420 (Technopolis 20), 99-856205 (Cornaro Art Center), (22-377748).

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Cyprus prepares for big meeting on Gaza aid corridor

Gina Agapiou

Pleas to disregard 2023 civil service evaluations

Nikolaos Prakas

Disagreements stall capital statement talks

Andria Kades

‘Revenge porn’ bill discussed at House committee

Jonathan Shkurko

Finance Minister hosts Eurobank delegation

Kyriacos Nicolaou

27-year-old’s death ‘may have been caused by fight’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign