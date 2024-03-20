March 20, 2024

Today’s weather: Yellow warning for storms

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Wednesday by the Department of Meteorology. It will be in valid from 11.00am until 5.00pm local time.

According to the warning isolated thunderstorms with a chance of hail are expected to affect the island, with precipitation rates exceeding 35 millimeters per hour.

Rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected initially mainly in the west and north, gradually moving to other parts. Temperatures will rise to 20C in the interior and on the north coasts, 21C on the south-east and on the east coasts, 19C on the remaining coasts and 9C in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow south- to north-westerly, light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort and locally strong to very strong, up to 6 Beaufort. The sea will be rough.

Overnight increased clouds are expected to bring isolated showers on the west and south coasts, while inland thin fog will form. Temperatures will drop to 9C in the interior and on the northern coasts, 12C on the west coast, 11C on the remaining coasts and 3C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected.

Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, light 3 to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will gradually turn slightly rough to calm.

Thursday and Friday will see afternoon rains mainly in the northeast, the mountains and inland while similar weather is forecast into the weekend with a chance of a brief storm in the mountains and the southeast.

Temperatures are expected to gradually drop to slightly below average for the season.

