March 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus footballFootballSport

Apoel gearing up for new stadium

By Staff Reporter01
apoel stadium delete in like a minute
An artist's impression of the planned new Apoel stadium

By Alexandra Shkuratova

Football club Apoel is gearing up for an announcement next week regarding the construction of their private stadium.

The stadium is to be constructed in the village of Kokkinotrimithia, with the club set to reveal further details on March 29.

A press conference will be held to discuss the financial and technical aspects, with businessman Constantinos Iordanous as the main investor. Architectural plans, drawn up by a French architect, have been finalised, and an application for planning permission has been submitted.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Final bills on local govt reform heading for House

Andria Kades

Solutions sought for Larnaca’s Natura 2000 area

Nikolaos Prakas

Bounced cheques worth €19K issued in February, CBC reports

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Police raising awareness of dangers of Easter fireworks

Tom Cleaver

Nicosia mayor takes on ‘huge challenge’ in elections

Andria Kades

Free entry for Cyprus football friendly

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign