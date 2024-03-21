March 21, 2024

Christodoulides meets UN Secretary-General Guterres

By Tom Cleaver03
european union leaders summit in brussels
European Council president Charles Michel, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and President Nikos Christodoulides attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels,

President Nikos Christodoulides met with United Nations Secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

Both Christodoulides and Guterres are both in Belgium for the European Council summit, with Guterres also expected to speak with other European leaders about matters such as the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

Speaking upon his arrival in Brussels on Thursday, Christodoulides said that he was to discuss with Guterres the Cyprus problem, the results of UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin’s second visit to the island, and planned next steps.

He also said he will hold a joint meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Council President Charles Michel.

At that meeting, he said, matters relating to relations between the European Union and Turkey will be discussed.

We wish for developments in relations between the EU and Turkey more than any other member state. However, those developments can only happen through progress on the Cyprus problem.”

He said recent statements made by Turkey “did not help” matters, but that “we are here to have discussions on the basis of the agreed framework.”

Christodoulides and Guterres will both attend a lunch for European Union heads of government.

Christodoulides will also take part in an event for the European People’s Party, the pan-European centre-right movement, and in the European Council summit later in the day.

Topics of discussion at the summit are set to include the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, migration, security, EU enlargement, and foreign relations.

On Wednesday, Christodoulides addressed the College of Europe, a postgraduate institute of European studies.

 

image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

