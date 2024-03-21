March 21, 2024

Nicosia mayor takes on ‘huge challenge’ in elections

Nicosia mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis

Nicosia mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis announced his candidacy on Thursday for director of Nicosia district local government organisation.

The newly created post is part of the local authority reform, which Yiorkadjis described as a huge challenge.

“The responsibilities require knowledge and experience which I believe I have,” he underlined.

Yiorkadjis has been Nicosia mayor for the past 12 years.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

