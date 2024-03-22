March 22, 2024

AMC lights up in yellow for endometriosis awareness

AMC lights up in yellow to raise awareness on endometriosis

The American Medical Center (AMC) is being lit up in yellow, colour of hope, for the entire month of March, participating in the Endomarch worldwide endometriosis awareness campaign.

The AMC’s symbolic illumination is a reminder to every woman who suffers from endometriosis that she is not alone in the difficult struggle to overcome the condition, which, according to statistics, afflicts one in 10 Cypriot women of childbearing age and 200 million women around the world.

Since 2016, the American Medical Center has operated the first Endometriosis and Fertility Center Cyprus, headed by obstetrician-gynecologist Dr Andreas Stavroulis, President of the Endomarch Cyprus campaign, which offers guidance, diagnosis and effective treatment of the condition.

