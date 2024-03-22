March 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Disy slams Pelekanos for joining forces with Elam

By Tom Cleaver00
Pancyprian Refugee Association, Annita Demetriou, House speaker, Parliament
Disy leader Annita Demetriou

Disy on Friday blasted its former vice chairman Marios Pelekanos after he defected from the party to appear on Elam’s list for June’s European elections.

They said, “until yesterday, Marios Pelekanos was opposed to Elam in the media. We regret that today he has decided for his own personal reasons to disappoint those who trusted him.”

They also criticised Elam’s part in the move, describing it as “cheap tactics to temporarily capture votes”, and said the move will “actually strengthen Akel”.

They added, “with Elam, as with Akel, we are separated by unbridgeable political and ideological differences.”

Disy leader Annita Demetriou also spoke on the matter, saying Disy’s membership “taught us to see the party as a vehicle through which we give back, not a vehicle for satisfying personal ambitions.”

“We must follow their example; to use Disy to give, not to take,” she added.

She added that those who “underestimate the intelligence, betray the trust, and exploit the tolerance” of party members “are making a fatal mistake”.

“Disy will always be against the anti-European populism of the extremes, and on June 9, with our ideas and our positions, we will emerge victorious and stronger,” she said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Cyprus ‘under suffocating pressure’ from migrant arrivals

Tom Cleaver

Christodoulides: Consultations with Germany over EU-Turkey relations underway

Staff Reporter

Former govt spokesman on Elam list for EU elections

Tom Cleaver

Annual fees to be abolished, refunds to be issued, registrar confirms

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Water carbon tax to be around one cent per 1,000 litres

Jean Christou

Police increase patrols for public holiday weekend

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign