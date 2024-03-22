March 22, 2024

Lidl unveils long-term strategy for sustainability in Cyprus

Lidl Cyprus hosted an event dedicated to its vision for a sustainable tomorrow at the Lidl Food Academy’s Nicosia premises on March 21, 2024. In attendance was Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry Giorgos Papanastasiou, as well as other institutional body representatives, partners of the company and media members.

Lidl Cyprus Board Chairman Martin Brandenburger announced the company’s strategic plan for the development and sustainability of Cypriot economy, society and environment. Data from the study was also presented with regards Lidl Cyprus’ socio-economic impact report for the financial year 2022-2023, which identified and evaluated the effects created by the company’s operation in the Republic, with regards to both the country’s economy and society.

“With consistency and passion for the ultimate, for progress and prosperity, we stand by consumers, the economy and our country. We achieve with a compass of responsibility, and our goal is to serve the needs and to create benefits for everyone,” said Brandenburger in his address.

Lidl Cyprus’ development plan for the next three years was also presented, which includes new stores and total investments of over 30 million euros for its store and warehouse network.

Reference was also made to the company’s indicators for the financial year 2022-2023, with regards to the implementation of a permanent price reduction policy of up to 37 per cent on over 380 private label products, as well as its recent important distinction as the “No.1 company in Cyprus with the best value for money for the year 2023/2024” at the Best Buy Awards, attesting to its commitment towards offering products with the best quality-price ratio.

Event attendees also learned of the company’s sustainability strategy, faithfully implemented by Lidl Cyprus, as well as actions that contribute significantly to support of the local community.

“Sustainability and responsibility horizontally run through our corporate ecosystem. They sensitise and activate strategies and practices, across the spectrum of Corporate Social Responsibility,” noted Vasiliki Adamidou, Director of Communication and Corporate Responsibility, elaborating on Lidl’s commitment to sustainability.

With ethos and responsibility, Lidl Cyprus has been active for almost 15 years in Cyprus, creating fruitful life relationships on the way to a better tomorrow, for both people and the planet.

