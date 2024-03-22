Today’s weather: Mostly clear

March 22, 2024

By Staff Reporter01
Friday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear, though increased cloud cover is expected in the afternoon, with isolated rain to fall in the southeast of the island.

Temperatures are set to rise to around 20 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts, and nine degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Winds may be stronger than usual, as high as six on the Beaufort scale on the southwest coast, and as high as five elsewhere.

The sea is expected to be a little rough off the island’s east coast, and rougher off the rest of the coasts.

Overnight, clear weather will persist, though with the possibility of increased cloud cover and isolated rain in the west and north of the island.

Temperatures will drop to seven degrees Celsius inland, nine degrees Celsius on the coasts, and a single degree in the mountains, where frost will form.

Winds will also subside to three on the Beaufort scale.

Over the weekend, the weather will remain clear, but with the possibility of increased cloud cover and the odd shower during the afternoon hours.

Lower temperatures are forecast for Sunday, but temperatures will be back on the rise from Monday.

