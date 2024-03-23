March 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus sees limited growth in wholesale trade

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
Cyprus’ wholesale trade sector experienced a modest increase in 2023, rising by only 0.9 per cent, according to a report released on Friday by the state’s statistical service.

In addition, the report noted that the index for the final quarter of the year stood at 173.9 units.

According to the data within the report, non-specialised wholesale trade saw an annual increase of 13.1 per cent in 2023, while wholesale trade of other machinery, equipment, and supplies rose by 12.1 per cent.

Moreover, wholesale trade of household goods recorded an annual increase of 11.2 per cent.

However, annual declines were reported in the activities of other specialised wholesale trade and wholesale trade of unprocessed agricultural raw materials and live animals, both dropping by 11.2 per cent.

These figures suggest a mixed performance within the wholesale trade sector in Cyprus for the year 2023.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

