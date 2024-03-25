March 25, 2024

Police and nurse rescue baby found unconscious on the highway

By Nikolaos Prakas01
Police and an off-duty nurse helped rescue a baby, whose parents were found in distress on the side of the Larnaca-Nicosia highway, authorities said on Monday.

The infant was found on Sunday and is currently being treated at the Makarios Hospital, with his health condition being stable.

According to a police statement, shortly after 3pm on Sunday, while officers were on patrol on the Larnaca – Nicosia highway, at the height of its junction with the Limassol – Nicosia highway, they noticed a car parked in the safety lane of the road.

The vehicle was occupied by a couple of tourists, together with their 7-month-old infant, who was in an unconscious state. An ambulance was immediately called, while to save time, in consultation with the parents of the infant, it was deemed necessary to transport him to the Nicosia General Hospital accompanied by the police.

At the same time, a nurse who was driving her vehicle on the highway was called by members of the police to provide assistance.

Immediately responding, the nurse entered the couple’s vehicle, provided first aid to the infant and accompanied them on their way to the Nicosia General Hospital, with the escort of officers.

The baby was then transferred to Makarios Hospital, doctors said, and the infant’s health is stable.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

