March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsProperty

Paphos and Limassol dominate top 10 property sales in February

By Kyriacos Nicolaou03
limassol property cyprus business now 2

Cypriot real estate market analytics firm Ask Wire on Tuesday released a report outlining the ten most expensive property transactions completed in February 2024, shedding light on the state of the local property market.

According to Ask Wire’s findings, the top 50 property transactions in February amounted to over €55 million in total value, with the most expensive sale being a plot of land in the Paphos district, valued at €4.8 million.

Moreover, the Paphos district accounted for five transactions in the top ten sales, followed by Limassol with four, and Nicosia with one.

These transactions, the company explained, amounted to €12.6 million in Paphos, €9.8 million in Limassol, and €2.75 million in Nicosia.

The top 50 transactions, ten per district, in February, totalled over €55 million, with 63.4 per cent of this value attributed to properties in the Paphos and Limassol districts combined.

Specifically, the top ten most expensive properties in the Paphos district were sold for €17.5 million, the top ten in Limassol were sold for €17.4 million, and in Nicosia for €9.4 million.

The ten properties with the lowest value sold in February were in the Larnaca district, at a total of €7 million, followed by the Famagusta district with €3.7 million.

Paulos Loizou, Managing Director of Ask Wire, commented on the data, stating that “a comparison with January 2024 shows a significant increase in high-value property transactions in February”.

“Additionally, the Paphos district continues to demonstrate its strength in this market, even surpassing Limassol in total sales value, albeit largely due to the highest-priced sale island-wide, which occurred in this specific district,” he concluded.

A table of the value of the top ten most expensive property sales per district can be seen below, along with the most expensive transaction in each district.

chchch

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Oil little changed as markets weigh Russian supply woes

Reuters News Service

LaFinteca: leading innovation in the payment market in Latin America

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus wineries showcase products in Germany

Souzana Psara

Cyprus restaurants packed during 3-day weekend — financial breather welcomed

Souzana Psara

CySEC slaps two entities with fines totalling €76,500

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus economy on healthy trajectory, European Commission says

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign