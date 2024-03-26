March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Parts of Peyia without water since Monday

By Iole Damaskinos03
water cut
File photo

The southeast part of Peyia remains without water, according to an announcement by the municipality on Tuesday.

As reported, the water cut is due to damage to a central pipeline, and southeast Peyia has been without water since Monday.

The municipality appeals to the public to use rationing to meet water needs and apologises for the inconvenience.

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

