March 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business News

Cyprus showcases local products in London

By Souzana Psara00
olive oil

Cyprus took part in the International Food and Drink Event (IFE) this week, promoting a number of products at the three-day international food and beverage event, that opened its doors on Monday at the ExCel exhibition centre in London.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry, in collaboration with the Cyprus Trade Centre in London, spearheaded participation in the international exhibition.

The exhibition is strategically divided into two main sections. These include the international Cuisine and the frozen food categories.

Notably, Cyprus’ contribution to the event included 21 companies presenting a wide array of products.

“These range from halloumi and other dairy products to olive oil, frozen baked goods and vegetables, loukoumi (traditional Cyprus delights), honey, beverages, bulgur wheat, natural sea salt, potatoes, and more,” the statement said.

This allowed the country to showcase a rich tapestry of Cypriot culinary delights to the global audience.

Held annually, the IFE exhibition stands as the United Kingdom’s largest food and beverage expo. It successfully attracts over 25,000 visitors—primarily traders from the wholesale and retail sectors—and 1,500 exhibitors from 100 countries, making it a cornerstone event in the industry.

The IFE is an integral part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week, which unites IFE Manufacturing, IFE, The Pub Show, HRC, and International Salon Culinaire as the UK’s biggest celebration of industry innovation.

This collaboration further highlights the significance of the event in promoting culinary diversity and innovation on a global stage.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Interior Minister outlines measures to boost construction sector efficiency

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Energy minister in Israel to discuss interconnector

Tom Cleaver

Russian oil payments stall as UAE, Turkey tighten bank scrutiny

Reuters News Service

Fed posts record loss of $114.3 billion in 2023

Reuters News Service

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Mastercard, Visa reach $30 billion settlement over credit card fees

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign